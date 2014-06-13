June 13 White-collar recruiter SThree Plc
posted a 10 percent rise in first-half gross profit, as
signs of a recovery in the U.K. as well as the United States
nudged firms to bring more temporary employees on board.
The London-listed company said gross profit or net fee
income - a relevant performance indicator for recruitment
companies - rose to 100.9 million pounds ($169.4 million) in the
six months ended June 1 from 91.6 million pounds a year earlier.
At constant currency, gross profit was up 13 percent.
SThree recruits for a range of sectors, including
information technology, financial, energy and pharmaceuticals.
($1 = 0.5956 British pounds)
(Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)