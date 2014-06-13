June 13 White-collar recruiter SThree Plc posted a 10 percent rise in first-half gross profit, as signs of a recovery in the U.K. as well as the United States nudged firms to bring more temporary employees on board.

The London-listed company said gross profit or net fee income - a relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 100.9 million pounds ($169.4 million) in the six months ended June 1 from 91.6 million pounds a year earlier.

At constant currency, gross profit was up 13 percent.

SThree recruits for a range of sectors, including information technology, financial, energy and pharmaceuticals.

($1 = 0.5956 British pounds) (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)