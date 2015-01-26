Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Jan 26 Recruiter SThree Plc said full-year like-for-like gross profit rose 13.2 percent as more jobs opened up across its markets.
The staffing company said gross profit rose to 218.2 million pounds ($327.6 million) in the year ended Nov. 30 from 192.8 million. The year-earlier figure was restated to exclude the impact of the disposal of its IT Job Board business.
Analysts had expected SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, to post a profit of 217.5 million pounds, according to a consensus from Oct. 3 posted on the company's website.
Gross profit reflects fees earned from all recruitment activities. ($1 = 0.6660 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Jason Neely)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.