Feb 3 SThree PLC : * FY LFL gross profit down 3.4 pct to 192.8 mln stg * Final div 9.3 pence/shr * FY revenue rose 9.8 pct to 634.3 mln stg * The group ended 2013 with a total of 2,327 staff

(2012: 2,116) an increase of 10.0% on the prior year * While improved sentiment is evident in certain markets, on

balance, it is still too early to call a broad-based recovery *