Dec 2 Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said it hired two financial advisers at the private client group office of its broker-dealer unit, Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc.

Stifel said Gary Hency and Lee Roider joined as senior vice president, investments, from brokerage Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)