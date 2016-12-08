BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Dec 8 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc and one of its former executives have agreed to pay more than $24.5 million and admit to wrongdoing over the sale of synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) to five Wisconsin school districts, U.S. regulators said.
The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, in a statement on Thursday, said the company's actions would resolve the agency's 2011 complaint. Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc is a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.