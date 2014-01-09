BRIEF-3M CEO Inge Thulin's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.7 mln
* CEO Inge Thulin's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.7 million versus $19.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON Jan 9 Two brokerage units of Stifel Financial Corp will pay more than $1 million to settle civil charges alleging they sold risky, ill-suited exchange-traded fund products to certain customers, Wall Street's self-funded regulator said Thursday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc and Century Securities Associates Inc will pay fines of $550,000 and restitution of $475,000 to 65 harmed customers without admitting or denying the charges.
The risky products at the heart of the case - leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds - have been in regulators' sights now for several years.
Both FINRA and the Securities and Exchange Commission have been looking more closely into these funds to see if they are adequately transparent for retail investors and are not helping to fuel market volatility.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston.
JERUSALEM, March 22 The Bank of Israel allowed Altshuler Shaham Investment House to raise its holding in a banking corporation to 7.5 percent on Wednesday, the second such approval this year.