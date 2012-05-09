* Posts second-best quarter ever

* CEO bearish in outlook for remainder of year

By Joseph A. Giannone

May 9 Regional brokerage Stifel Financial Corp said first-quarter earnings rose 11 percent as a rebound in the markets and improvement in the U.S. economy bolstered brokerage, investment banking and bond-trading results.

The St. Louis-based company on Wednesday said net income in the quarter rose to $34.8 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $31.4 million, or 50 cents, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings per share of 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Quarterly net revenue rose 9 percent to $400.3 million, reflecting stronger equity markets, improving investor sentiment and a greater appetite for risk among investors.

It was the company's second-best quarter ever in terms of revenue and profit, but Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski was bearish in his outlook.

"Outside of a major event or catalyst to move the markets, we remain cautious on the outlook for the remainder of the year," he said in a statement.

Revenue from Stifel's retail brokerage arm rose 4 percent to $248 million on higher interest income, management fees and principal trading revenue, though commissions on customer trades fell. The ranks of Stifel financial advisers rose by 66 to 2,013 from the year-ago period, while client assets increased 10 percent to $127 billion.

Institutional brokerage and investment banking income rose 17 percent to $149 million largely from increased capital raising and advisory fees, as well as from bond trading.

Stifel's shares fell 1.2 percent to $35.89 in Wednesday trade. They are up 21 percent this year, outperforming a 7.8 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 Index. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Bernard Orr)