By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 8 Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) on Monday said second-quarter profit fell 84 percent as high legal and acquisition costs cut into profits from the firm's growing retail brokerage and investment banking operations.

An ongoing lawsuit related to the sale of collateralized debt obligations to five Wisconsin school districts eroded revenue that grew in most areas of the company. Stifel said it agree to repurchase notes from the schools with a face value of $162.5 million at a significant but undisclosed discount.

The firm said charges it took during the second quarter should cover future litigation costs as well those from a related regulatory investigation into the CDO sales.

Stifel is suing Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which underwrote the securities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Stifel to see if it violated client suitability rules in selling the CDOs to the school districts.

The investment bank, which bought Thomas Weisel Partners Group last year, said profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell to $3.42 million, or 5 cents a share, from $21.1 million, or 40 cents, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding one-time charges, Stifel said net income would have risen 30 percent to $31.3 million, or 50 cents a share, below analysts' average forecast of 54 cents a share, as calculated by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 9.4 percent to $358.9 million.

Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said "a lack of investor conviction, coupled with lower industry-wide volumes" hurt results in the retail brokerage businesses while the firm enjoyed its second-best quarter of investment banking revenue.

Retail brokerage revenue jumped 13 percent from a year earlier to $226 million but fell from this year's first quarter. Stifel, which in recent years has acquired several smaller brokerage firms and scores of branches from UBS Financial, said its adviser ranks grew 2.2 percent from a year ago to 1,958.

Client assets surged 26 percent to $116 billion, in large part reflecting acquisitions.

Capital markets and investment banking revenue grew by 7 percent to $133 million from a year earlier, paced by an increase in stock-underwriting work.

Kruszewski said investors' appetite for buying stocks and other securities has been curbed by headlines about difficult European and US economies and the recent Washington budget battles.

"Starting in June, the markets began to feel like they did last summer -- a lack of conviction, then a ton of uncertainty," he said in a conference call with analysts and investors. "It has contributed to a cyclical turn away from risk-based assets."

In the short term, he added, many investors seem satisfied with money-market and cash bank accounts that earn little or no interest as fear trumps greed.

"You can make an argument that today presented a buying opportunity," he said of Monday's 6 percent plunge in the S&P 500, "but I see a lot more caution than I see risk taking.

Stifel has boosted its revenue five-fold since 2005, fueled by a series of acquisitions. Last month it announced the takeover of Stone & Youngberg, a municipal finance specialist, and in June agreed to a $40 million investment in Miller Buckfire & Co., a restructuring firm.

Stifel also is believed to be a bidder for Morgan Keegan, a broker dealer based in Tennessee that has been put on the block by Regions Financial (RF.N).

Kruszewski said that despite its recent string of acquisitions, Stifel could pursue more deals. "I believe we're positioned in all respects to evaluate and take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves," he said.

Shares of Stifel closed down almost 10 percent Monday at $29.48, reaching a level last hit in November 2010. The company's shares are off 29 percent this year.

