* Stifel 3rd-quarter earnings down 25 percent
* Brokerage revenue rose as assets rise
* Institutional business down amid market turmoil
Nov 9 Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) said on
Wednesday its third-quarter earnings and revenue fell as
sluggish markets sapped investment banking and trading,
offsetting growth in its retail brokerage.
The St. Louis company's net income for the third quarter
swung to $22.3 million, or 35 cents a share, from a loss of
$84.3 million, or $1.65, in the year-earlier period. Net
revenue fell 1.8 percent to $334.2 million.
The most recent results fell short of the average analyst
estimate of 41 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
estimates.
Excluding items in the year-ago period, third-quarter
earnings fell 25 percent.
"We need conviction in the marketplace and lower volatility
to return to the margins our firm is capable of producing,"
Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said in a statement.
Stifel's retail wealth management arm saw revenue rise 5.8
percent to $219 million, as a series of brokerage acquisitions
in the past decade helped boost client assets, commissions and
productivity.
By contrast, underwriting and trading for institutional
customers suffered an 18 percent decline in revenue to $113
million. Advisory fees, bond trading and new-issue fees were
all sharply lower during what was the most challenging market
environment since the 2008 financial crisis.
Stifel's shares, down 26 percent this year, fell 5 percent
to close at $30.45 in Wednesday trading.
Stifel last month acquired a small municipal finance firm,
Stone & Youngberg.
Separately, Reuters reported on Wednesday that Regions
Financial Corp (RF.N) has gone back to Stifel to gauge its
interest in buying Morgan Keegan, citing sources familiar with
the situation.
Two private-equity investor teams, including Blackstone and
Carlyle in one group and Thomas H. Lee in the other, emerged as
the last bidders after rival brokerages such as Stifel dropped
out of the running in recent months.
(To see Morgan Keegan story, click on [ID:N1E7A81WE])
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon)