(Corrects last paragraph to show Stifel purchased the notes at
a discount, not at their face value)
By Joseph A. Giannone
March 19 Stifel Financial Corp agreed on
Monday to pay $13 million to settle a 2008 lawsuit from five
Wisconsin school districts claiming they were misled by the
brokerage when it sold them $200 million of collateralized debt
obligations that then plunged in value.
The St. Louis, Missouri-based brokerage, serving as public
finance adviser to five school districts, had sold the districts
the investments linked to other debt securities that were
created by Royal Bank of Canada. CDOs across Wall Street
imploded when credit markets seized up during the financial
crisis.
The school districts had complained that Stifel, their
broker, failed to disclose the risks posed by the CDOs when they
bought them in 2006. But Stifel has long contended that it too
was misled by the Canadian bank.
Now, as part of the settlement, Stifel and the schools
resolved their differences and are joining forces in a new
lawsuit against RBC seeking more than $200 million.
"Both Stifel and the school districts were victims of a
product that we believe was deceptively created by RBC," said
Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said in a statement.
RBC issued a statement denying the allegations. "Stifel's
claims against us are preposterous," it said, adding that Stifel
designed the CDOs and had assured RBC the investment was
suitable for the school districts.
Shares of Stifel gained 2.74 percent to $38.64 by the end of
regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of the
settlement announcement. They were unchanged in afterhours
trade.
Under the settlement, Stifel will pay $13 million to the
schools and provides a $9.5 million letter of credit to be paid
once Stifel settles a related U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission matter.
The school districts, under the settlement, will not have to
repay $154 million they owed on asset-backed notes originally
owned by Dublin-based Depfa Bank Plc. These notes were issued by
trusts set up by the districts to finance the purchases of the
CDOs.
The CDOs, now worthless, were the collateral for the notes.
Last August, Stifel purchased the notes, with a face value of
$162.5 million, at a substantial discount from Depfa.
(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)