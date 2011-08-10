* SEC says investments were unsuitably risky
* SEC says school districts invested $200 mln in 2006
* Investments were "complete failure"; Stifel got big fees
* Stifel says will prevail on merits of the case
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged St. Louis-based
brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and a former top executive
with defrauding five Wisconsin school districts by selling them
risky investments that cost them tens of millions of dollars.
It said the investigation was still ongoing, and named
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which built the investment
instruments, among "other relevant entities" in the case.
The SEC said Stifel, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp
(SF.N), and former Senior Vice President David Noack created a
proprietary program to help the school districts fund retiree
benefits by investing in notes linked to the performance of
synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDOs).
The school districts invested $200 million in three
transactions from June to December 2006, paid for largely with
borrowed funds. The investments were a "complete failure, but
generated significant fees for Stifel and Noack," the SEC said
in its complaint, filed in federal court in Milwaukee.
"We are deeply disappointed by the misplaced action taken
against us by the SEC," Stifel said in a statement. "We will
vigorously defend ourselves and believe we will prevail on the
merits of the case."
The SEC complaint came hours after Republicans narrowly
retained their majority in the Wisconsin State Senate on
Tuesday, staving off a recall election challenge from Democrats
angered by a new law imposed by Republican Governor Scott
Walker to address funding shortfalls in the schools.
"Stifel and Noack abused their long-standing relationships
of trust with the school districts by fraudulently peddling
these inappropriate products to them. They were clearly aware
that the school districts could ill afford to bear the risk of
catastrophic loss if these investments failed," said Elaine
Greenberg, chief of the SEC enforcement division's municipal
securities and public pensions unit.
"15 ENRONS"
The deals involved five school districts: Kenosha Unified
School District No. 1, Kimberly Area School District, School
District of Waukesha, West Allis-West Milwaukee School
District, and School District of Whitefish Bay, the SEC said.
It said Stifel and Noack made sweeping assurances to the
school districts, telling them that the CDO-linked investments
were "Treasury-like" and it would take "15 Enrons," a
catastrophic, overnight collapse, for the investments to fail.
But they failed to disclose material facts, the SEC said,
including that the portfolio in the first transaction performed
poorly from the outset, that credit rating agencies put 10
percent of the portfolio on negative watch within 36 days of
closing, and certain CDO providers declined to participate
because they considered the program too risky.
Stifel argued that the school districts signed statements
saying that they were accredited investors, that the
investments were suitable and that they understood the risks.
"Based on what we knew in 2006, the investments were
suitable. With what we have uncovered in the meantime, we do
not believe the product, created by RBC, was suitable for any
investor," Stifel said in its statement.
DON'T BLAME US
The St. Louis brokerage complains that the SEC is focusing
on Stifel, as the placement agent, but not on the manufacturer
of these CDOs, Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC.
"RBC had an obligation to assess the suitability of these
investments and, in fact, determined the investments were
suitable," Stifel said. "If there is an issue in this case, it
is with the manufacture and management of the investments."
Greenberg declined comment on possible charges against RBC,
saying only: "The SEC investigation is continuing, which means
that there are other parties that we may be looking at."
Regardless of other possible actions, she said Stifel
clearly had its own obligations and responsibilities,
especially given its previous ties to the Wisconsin schools.
In a statement from spokesman Kevin Foster, RBC said
Stifel's claims were "without merit" and that RBC took
"exception to Stifel's attempt to deflect blame without
acknowledging their own, central role in the school district's
losses."
"Stifel unilaterally conceived of this investment program,
branded it, induced their long-standing school district clients
to participate, designed the investment parameters, arranged
for financing, sent a request for proposal to a number of Wall
Street firms, and represented to us in writing that Stifel had
determined that this type of investment was suitable in light
of the districts' objectives," RBC said.
The SEC alleged that the Stifel program exposed the school
districts to a heightened risk of catastrophic loss at a time
when the state budget was already under pressure.
The complaint said Stifel and Noack "knowingly or
recklessly recommended an unsuitable product that did not meet
the investment needs of the school districts," especially since
they had no prior experience investing in CDOs.
The investments steadily declined in value in 2007 and 2008
as the CDO portfolios suffered a series of downgrades. By 2010,
the second and third investments were a complete loss and the
lender had seized all of the trusts' assets.
The school districts suffered a complete loss of their
investment and suffered credit rating downgrades for failing to
provide additional funds to the trusts they established.
Stifel Financial shares fell as much as 18 percent as the
market declined broadly, recovering to close down 9.5 percent
or $2.72 at $25.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The SEC said it is seeking a jury trial.
The case is SEC v. Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc and David W.
Noack, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin.
