By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged St. Louis-based brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and a former top executive with defrauding five Wisconsin school districts by selling them risky investments that cost them tens of millions of dollars.

It said the investigation was still ongoing, and named Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which built the investment instruments, among "other relevant entities" in the case.

The SEC said Stifel, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N), and former Senior Vice President David Noack created a proprietary program to help the school districts fund retiree benefits by investing in notes linked to the performance of synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDOs).

The school districts invested $200 million in three transactions from June to December 2006, paid for largely with borrowed funds. The investments were a "complete failure, but generated significant fees for Stifel and Noack," the SEC said in its complaint, filed in federal court in Milwaukee.

"We are deeply disappointed by the misplaced action taken against us by the SEC," Stifel said in a statement. "We will vigorously defend ourselves and believe we will prevail on the merits of the case."

The SEC complaint came hours after Republicans narrowly retained their majority in the Wisconsin State Senate on Tuesday, staving off a recall election challenge from Democrats angered by a new law imposed by Republican Governor Scott Walker to address funding shortfalls in the schools.

"Stifel and Noack abused their long-standing relationships of trust with the school districts by fraudulently peddling these inappropriate products to them. They were clearly aware that the school districts could ill afford to bear the risk of catastrophic loss if these investments failed," said Elaine Greenberg, chief of the SEC enforcement division's municipal securities and public pensions unit.

"15 ENRONS"

The deals involved five school districts: Kenosha Unified School District No. 1, Kimberly Area School District, School District of Waukesha, West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, and School District of Whitefish Bay, the SEC said.

It said Stifel and Noack made sweeping assurances to the school districts, telling them that the CDO-linked investments were "Treasury-like" and it would take "15 Enrons," a catastrophic, overnight collapse, for the investments to fail.

But they failed to disclose material facts, the SEC said, including that the portfolio in the first transaction performed poorly from the outset, that credit rating agencies put 10 percent of the portfolio on negative watch within 36 days of closing, and certain CDO providers declined to participate because they considered the program too risky.

Stifel argued that the school districts signed statements saying that they were accredited investors, that the investments were suitable and that they understood the risks.

"Based on what we knew in 2006, the investments were suitable. With what we have uncovered in the meantime, we do not believe the product, created by RBC, was suitable for any investor," Stifel said in its statement.

DON'T BLAME US

The St. Louis brokerage complains that the SEC is focusing on Stifel, as the placement agent, but not on the manufacturer of these CDOs, Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC.

"RBC had an obligation to assess the suitability of these investments and, in fact, determined the investments were suitable," Stifel said. "If there is an issue in this case, it is with the manufacture and management of the investments."

Greenberg declined comment on possible charges against RBC, saying only: "The SEC investigation is continuing, which means that there are other parties that we may be looking at."

Regardless of other possible actions, she said Stifel clearly had its own obligations and responsibilities, especially given its previous ties to the Wisconsin schools.

In a statement from spokesman Kevin Foster, RBC said Stifel's claims were "without merit" and that RBC took "exception to Stifel's attempt to deflect blame without acknowledging their own, central role in the school district's losses."

"Stifel unilaterally conceived of this investment program, branded it, induced their long-standing school district clients to participate, designed the investment parameters, arranged for financing, sent a request for proposal to a number of Wall Street firms, and represented to us in writing that Stifel had determined that this type of investment was suitable in light of the districts' objectives," RBC said.

The SEC alleged that the Stifel program exposed the school districts to a heightened risk of catastrophic loss at a time when the state budget was already under pressure.

The complaint said Stifel and Noack "knowingly or recklessly recommended an unsuitable product that did not meet the investment needs of the school districts," especially since they had no prior experience investing in CDOs.

The investments steadily declined in value in 2007 and 2008 as the CDO portfolios suffered a series of downgrades. By 2010, the second and third investments were a complete loss and the lender had seized all of the trusts' assets.

The school districts suffered a complete loss of their investment and suffered credit rating downgrades for failing to provide additional funds to the trusts they established.

Stifel Financial shares fell as much as 18 percent as the market declined broadly, recovering to close down 9.5 percent or $2.72 at $25.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The SEC said it is seeking a jury trial.

The case is SEC v. Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc and David W. Noack, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin. (Additional reporting by Joe Giannone in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Gunna Dickson and Steve Orlofsky)