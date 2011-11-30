* Stifel CEO says no layoffs planned amid downturn

* Kruszewski sees chance to add share during next recovery

By Joseph A. Giannone

Nov 30 Even as the market downturn prompts thousands of layoffs on Wall Street, Stifel Financial (SF.N) intends to hold on to its bankers and analysts in hopes the company will gain market share when markets finally recover.

The largest U.S. and European banks in recent months have announced nearly 100,000 layoffs, citing sluggish deal activity, falling market prices, low interest rates, tougher capital rules and dizzying market volatility.

By contrast St. Louis-based Stifel, which has made itself a formidable mid-tier brokerage by picking up Wall Street's slack during such downturns, is betting that the economic woes of Europe and the United States will be resolved soon.

"My thought process is not to cut revenue-producing staff to improve margins in the short-term, at the expense of losing the ability to gain market share for the long term," Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said at a KBW Securities Brokerage investor conference on Wednesday.

"We have built a firm that can gain significant market share and I don't intend to reduce that advantage."

Kruszewski said he expects 2011 to mark a sixteenth straight year of rising revenue at Stifel, which has snapped up brokerage and investment banking assets. In recent years, Stifel bought growth company boutique Thomas Weisel Group and a municipal bond specialist, Stone & Youngberg.

Since 2005 Stifel's ranks of brokers have soared to nearly 2,000 from 644, its sales & trading staff has jumped to 372 from 54 and the number of its investment banking professionals has grown ten-fold to 250.

Like the rest of Wall Street, Stifel's underwriting and trading business this year has been hurt by a market that has investors on edge. U.S. stocks have fallen six of the past seven months, a period that includes the United States losing its AAA credit rating and a worsening European debt crisis.

"I do not believe the new normal is market activity at these levels," he said. "When we have a resolution in Europe, which I believe we will have, we'll be well positioned to get our share and more of the revenue will come out of that."

Shares of Stifel rose 88 cents, or 2.9 percent, to $31.70 on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 and other major U.S. indexes rose more than 4 percent.

Kruszewski said much has to happen before investors feel better about Europe and the U.S. economy -- namely a commitment by Germany and France to backstop the debt of other euro zone countries and a long-term resolution to U.S. budget deficit.

He also said profit margins will take a hit as revenue does not keep pace with spending.

But if the market believes these issues are being addressed, investment banks have lots of pent up underwriting and merger activity to handle. Kruszewski expects Stifel to pick up business from rivals that have been cutting staff.

"The market is looking for clarity," he said. "They will get it, and when they do, we think we're well positioned to gain market share -- as we have for the last 15 years." (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York; Additional reporting by Lauren LaCapra in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)