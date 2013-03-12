March 12 Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co said on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's adviser footprint in Southern California.

Adviser Ron Oliver moved to Stifel's private client group in late February after more than two decades with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and its predecessor firms. He managed more than $114 million in client assets at the firm.

Oliver, who joined Stifel's Irvine Spectrum office in California, reports to branch manager Susan Dixon. He was previously based in Morgan Stanley's Laguna Niguel office. The company declined to comment on his departure.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and client assets under management.

Oliver started his career with Lehman Brothers in 1988, later joining Citi's Smith Barney and eventually Morgan Stanley through a series of firm mergers.

He is among the latest big recruits for Stifel, which said last week it added three advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Robert W. Baird & Co in Clearwater, Florida to open a new office for the firm.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp. During 2012, the firm hired 152 financial advisers in its wealth management unit.