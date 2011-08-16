LONDON Aug 16 The euro will find it "very
difficult" to survive without the implementation of a eurobond
framework, Nobel Prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said on
Monday.
Stiglitz, on the BBC's Newsnight programme, said the lack of
fiscal room in the eurozone countries worst affected by the
sovereign debt crisis will intensify the problem, unless a
solution is found.
"Unless some framework like European bonds are promoted,
it's going to be very difficult for the troubled eurozone
countries to be able to meet their financial requirements."
Stiglitz, who won a Nobel Prize in economics in 2001, said
eurobonds could be created with a limit and conditions attached
to stop, what he described as, the failure of the present
lending system.
"Right now Governments are borrowing from their individual
banks and these bonds are being discounted by the ECB."
"In a way, eurobonds are already happening but in a very
non-transparent way and with a lot of uncertainty about how the
present system is going to continue.
The idea of so-called "Eurobonds" has been fiercely opposed
by Berlin, which is fearful such a step would push up German
borrowing costs and reduce incentives for weaker euro zone
members like Greece to reform their economies.
Stiglitz said Germany would suffer "severe consequences" if
troubled eurozone countries failed to repay their loans.
He added that it would be a more beneficial to the survival
of the single currency if the Germans, rather than a troubled
eurozone country, opted out of the euro.
"It would actually be better for the euro if Germany left
because the consequences of restructuring debt if Greece,
Portugal or Ireland were to leave would be very great."
"If Europe decides that the only way it's going to continue
is through some stabilisation or solidarity fund in the form of
eurobonds, which Germany doesn't want, than it will be Germany
that has to leave," he added.
