Feb 21 Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co posted fourth-quarter results that handily beat market expectations, helped by improved production and higher prices.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted a profit of $24.7 million, or 21 cents a share, up from $16.5 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 80 percent to $259.7 million.

Total annual production rose 7 percent to 517,900 platinum group metal ounces.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 12 cents per share, on revenue of $182.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have fallen about 46 percent in the last one year, were trading up 6 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday. They closed at $13.46 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)