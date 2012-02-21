Feb 21 Platinum and palladium producer
Stillwater Mining Co posted fourth-quarter results that
handily beat market expectations, helped by improved production
and higher prices.
For the October-December quarter, the company posted a
profit of $24.7 million, or 21 cents a share, up from $16.5
million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 80 percent to $259.7 million.
Total annual production rose 7 percent to 517,900 platinum
group metal ounces.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 12
cents per share, on revenue of $182.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have fallen about 46 percent in
the last one year, were trading up 6 percent in premarket trade
on Tuesday. They closed at $13.46 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)