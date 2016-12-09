UPDATE 1-United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 South Africa's Sibanye Gold will pay $2.2 billion for U.S.-based Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday, extending its push into platinum mining.
Sibanye has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Stillwater Mining for $18.00 per share in cash, a 23 percent premium on the firm's closing price on Thursday, the South African firm said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).