JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 South Africa's Sibanye Gold will pay $2.2 billion for U.S.-based Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday, extending its push into platinum mining.

Sibanye has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Stillwater Mining for $18.00 per share in cash, a 23 percent premium on the firm's closing price on Thursday, the South African firm said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)