JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold
Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up
to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of
Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum
and palladium.
Sibanye had initially penciled in a minimum of $750 million
in rights issue but said on Friday it reconsidered after some
shareholders expressed concerns about the company's debt levels.
"Sibanye believes that increasing the equity component would
be prudent in the current strong rand environment, allowing the
company to maintain a strong balance sheet," it said in
statement accompanying a half-year trading update.
