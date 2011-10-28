* Q3 EPS $0.37 vs est $0.33

* Q3 rev rises 77 pct

* Palladium and platinum production up 6 pct

Oct 28 Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co's quarterly results beat estimates, helped by improved production and higher prices of the metals.

The company's production from it two south-central Montana mines rose by 6 percent to 130,000 ounces.

"The Company realized strong PGM (platinum group metals) prices...which certainly contributed to our excellent earnings performance," said Chief Executive Francis McAllister.

For the July-September quarter, the company earned $40.7 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 77 percent to $253.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, on revenue of $204.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Columbus, Montana-based company's shares rose 5 percent before the bell on Friday. They closed at $10.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)