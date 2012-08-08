U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
Aug 8 Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co's quarterly profit more than halved due to lower prices and the company said its full-year results will be hurt if the prices stay weak.
Stillwater said sales realizations from mined production averaged at $850 per ounce during the second quarter, much lower than $964 per ounce last year.
Second-quarter net income fell to $18.2 million, or 15 cents per share, from $42.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue for the second quarter fell 4 percent to $212.8 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: