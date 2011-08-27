NEW YORK Aug 27 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) says it shut down its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, as Hurricane Irene arrived at the U.S. East Coast.

Based on the current projected path of the storm, the refinery will remain shut down until it is safe to resume operations, the company said on its website.

The company's second East Coast refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania remains operational. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Todd Eastham)