UPDATE 2-Australian heatwave causes firms to power down, Sydney braces for blackouts
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
NEW YORK Aug 27 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) says it shut down its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, as Hurricane Irene arrived at the U.S. East Coast.
Based on the current projected path of the storm, the refinery will remain shut down until it is safe to resume operations, the company said on its website.
The company's second East Coast refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania remains operational. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Todd Eastham)
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016