By Anirban Sen

Oct 4 British printer St Ives Plc posted strong results for the year helped by its shift towards the higher-margin marketing services unit, and said it will look at more acquisitions in the business.

St Ives, which prints 160 million books each year from Bible to bestsellers like Harry Potter, also raised its total dividend for the year by 50 percent to 5.25 pence, after declaring a final dividend of 3.5 pence.

The company's shares, which have lost more than 30 percent of their value in the last three months were trading 7 percent up at 74.6 pence at 0847 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

St Ives is gradually shifting away from the traditional stronghold of its print business, where sales have declined over the years, towards the market services unit, which provides data management, market research, audits and campaign management services to different businesses.

St Ives, which sold its loss-making magazine business in March, did not expect any near-term improvement in its print markets, the company said in a statement.

"Our print markets are affected by some structural change as content and advertising continues to migrate online," Chief Executive Patrick Martell told Reuters.

The company said it expected to get about 30-40 percent of its profits from marketing services over the next few years, as it continues to strengthen the business through acquisitions.

St Ives has made four acquisitions in marketing services, which contributed about 5 percent of its total sales for the year ended July. However, since the end of the year, the contribution from marketing services had gone up to 25 percent.

Analyst Mike Murphy of Numis Secuirities, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, said investors were relieved to see results in line with expectations and the outlook not being as cautious as anticipated.

August-July underlying pretax profit rose to 20.9 million pounds from 17.8 million pounds a year ago. Revenue inched up 2 percent to 297.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.646 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)