LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Boutique advisory firms STJ Advisors
and Marlborough Partners have set up a joint venture to provide
specialist equity and debt capital markets advice.
The joint venture will combine equity capital markets
specialist STJ with debt capital markets advisor Marlborough
Partners. The two firms said they have collectively advised on
more than 500 transactions that have raised over US$200bn in
capital.
The JV will target all issuers - corporate, private equity
or sovereign - and offer advice on their strategic and financing
alternatives across debt, equity and equity-linked products,
including initial public offerings, multi-track exits, and
refinancings.
The firms said their advice is independent and unconflicted
and can offer highly technical execution on complex deals.
STJ, whose managing partner is John St. John, a former
senior ECM banker for Nomura, Lehman Brothers and Citigroup, has
advised on over 400 offerings, raising in excess of US$150bn in
Europe, Asia, Australasia, Africa and the Americas in all major
industry sectors.
Recent deals it has worked on include advising the Carlyle
Group on the IPO of Japanese precision ball manufacturer Tsubaki
Nakashima, which raised US$255m; advisor on the 1bn IPO of
German digital marketplace firm Scout24 AG; and the £304m IPO of
UK real estate firm Countryside Properties.
Marlborough Partners is based in London and Frankfurt and
advises private equity firms, portfolio companies, public
companies and corporates on sourcing and structuring debt and
other non-equity finance.
Since 2003 it has advised on over 160 completed
transactions, comprising over $50bn of primary market debt
issuance, waivers and amendments and loan restructurings
throughout Europe.
