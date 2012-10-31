UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 31 St. James's Place PLC : * Total new business on an ape basis of £165.6 million (2011: £153.9 million),
up 8% * Strong new business ape growth of 14% in September * Funds under management of £32.8 billion, up 15% since the start of the year
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts