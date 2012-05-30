NEW YORK May 30 Greenlight Capital's David
Einhorn reiterated his criticism of Florida developer St. Joe
Co's business model in a May 29 quarterly investment
letter.
In the letter, Einhorn said that the company "continues to
carry its mostly vacant commercial real estate at inflated
values" and that St. Joe Co's "effort to develop its best land
through a historic boom" has been "a cumulative money loser."
The hedge fund has had a short position in St. Joe Co for
more than half a decade, Einhorn said in the letter, after
having first discussed the position at an investment conference
in 2007.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)