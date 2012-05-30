* Einhorn says St Joe business model is flawed in latest investor letter

* Greenlight has had short position in St Joe for more than 5 years

* Greenlight's flagship fund up 4.8 pct through April (Adds response from St Joe, more detail from letter)

By Katya Wachtel

NEW YORK, May 30 Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn heaped more criticism on Florida developer St Joe Co in his latest investor letter, saying the business model is flawed and the company still needs to take further write-downs on its portfolio of unsold beachfront real estate.

In the May 29 letter, Einhorn said St Joe Co "continues to carry its mostly vacant commercial real estate at inflated values" and its "effort to develop its best land through a historic boom" has been "a cumulative money loser."

The hedge fund has had a short position - a bet that the shares will decline in value - in the landowner for more than half a decade, and first discussed the bet against St Joe Co at an investment idea conference in 2007.

The WaterSound, Florida-based company "also has a large investment in 'operating properties,' which are mostly amenities that support its various developments and do not generate adequate profits to support their capitalized carrying values," Einhorn said in the letter.

The Greenlight Capital funds were up 6.8 percent net of fees and expenses in the first quarter. The flagship fund has risen 4.8 percent through April.

Greenlight Capital had no comment.

St Joe shares fell about 5.7 percent to $15.97 in midday trading, but is up almost 9 percent for the year. St Joe Co declined to comment.

St Joe's largest stockholder is Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital Management, which owned a 27.68 percent stake in the developer as of May 18.

Berkowitz has been a notable and vocal bull on St. Joe in contrast to Einhorn's outspoken criticism. Last year, Fairholme's flagship fund was down 32 percent in part because of ill timed bets on St Joe and financial stocks. But this year the flagship fund has rebounded sharply, rising about 30 percent.

Einhorn also heaped more criticism on his most recent big short, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, alongside St Joe Co, saying "neither company appears to have an audit committee worth complimenting."

Einhorn first discussed the hedge fund's bet against Green Mountain at the Value Investing Congress in New York last October, where he questioned the company's accounting practices and ability to outperform competitors. The stock has nosedived almost 46 percent since the beginning of the year. Green Mountain shares fell 2.4 percent in midday trading to $25.18.

Einhorn singled out Green Mountain's new single-cup coffee machine, the VUE, in the investor letter, saying its "launch results to date have been unimpressive."

During the first quarter, the New York-based hedge fund opened to new and existing investors for the first time since the end of 2008, according to the letter, and "a high percentage of the capital... raised was invested in the dollar series of the Greenlight Capital Gold funds." ()