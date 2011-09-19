(Corrects 6th paragraph of Sept. 16 story to make clear SEC inquiry into Fairholme relates to reporting requirements)

Sept 16 Florida real estate developer St. Joe Co (JOE.N) said on Friday it reached an agreement allowing its largest shareholder, Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital, to buy up to 50 percent of its shares.

Shares of St. Joe, based in Watersound, Florida, were up 7.3 percent at $18.33 on Friday morning. The shares have lost 30 percent since the end of April.

Berkowitz, named Morningstar's equity fund manager of the decade in 2010, has been increasingly drawn into St. Joe's turnaround efforts after hedge fund manager David Einhorn blasted the company as overvalued last October.

Earlier this year, Berkowitz quit St. Joe's board of directors, only to return weeks later as chairman.

St. Joe owns some 574,000 acres in northwest Florida. But its development efforts have struggled since the real estate bubble burst in 2005 when its shares peaked at over $80.

St. Joe disclosed in June that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether the company and its past and present officers and directors had violated antifraud provisions of federal securities laws and whether Fairholme had met its disclosure requirements as a beneficial owner of more than 5 percent of St. Joe shares. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Matthew Lewis)