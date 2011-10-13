* Appoints current COO Park Brady as CEO

Oct 13 Real estate developer St. Joe Co appointed current Chief Operation Officer Park Brady as its chief executive.

On Feb. 28. the company had said CEO Britt Greene was stepping down "in light of the feedback the board of directors has received".

Brady, 64, had earlier served as the CEO of ResortQuest, a unit of Wyndham Vacation Rentals .

St. Joe, which owns about 574,000 acres, mostly in Northwest Florida said the new CEO will not receive additional compensation.

Shares of Watersound, Florida-based St. Joe closed at $15.30 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)