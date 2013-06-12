Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
June 12 St Joseph Health System is expected to sell $763.67 million of revenue bonds the week of June 17, market source said on Wednesday.
The series 2013 bonds will be issued through California Health Facilities Financing Authority.
Morgan Stanley is the lead manager, according to the preliminary official statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).