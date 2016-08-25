Aug 25 Shares of medical device maker St Jude
Medical Inc fell sharply on Thursday after short-selling
firm Muddy Waters said it had placed a bet that the shares would
fall because of cyber security vulnerabilities in a cardiac
device.
Shares of St Jude, which agreed in April to be purchased by
Abbott Laboratories, were last down nearly 4 percent on
heavy volume after Carson Block, head of the firm Muddy Waters,
announced his position against the stock on Twitter. He also
discussed the rationale for his position on Bloomberg
television.
Block also said he has taken a "long" position in Abbott, a
bet that its stock will rise. Abbott shares were little changed
following the report.
Representatives for St. Jude and Abbott had no immediate
comment. But St. Jude told Bloomberg it takes the security of
its devices seriously.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Grant McCool)