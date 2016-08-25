Aug 25 Shares of medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc fell sharply on Thursday after short-selling firm Muddy Waters said it had placed a bet that the shares would fall because of cyber security vulnerabilities in a cardiac device.

Shares of St Jude, which agreed in April to be purchased by Abbott Laboratories, were last down nearly 4 percent on heavy volume after Carson Block, head of the firm Muddy Waters, announced his position against the stock on Twitter. He also discussed the rationale for his position on Bloomberg television.

Block also said he has taken a "long" position in Abbott, a bet that its stock will rise. Abbott shares were little changed following the report.

Representatives for St. Jude and Abbott had no immediate comment. But St. Jude told Bloomberg it takes the security of its devices seriously. (Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Grant McCool)