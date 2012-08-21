Aug 21 Changes that St. Jude Medical Inc
made to its heart defibrillator leads do not protect against
insulation defects that could potentially lead to device failure
and death, according to a report published online on Tuesday in
medical journal Europace.
The report, by prominent cardiologist Robert Hauser of the
Minneapolis Heart Institute, found that St. Jude's Riata ST
Optim and its newer Durata ICD leads had sometimes failed due to
insulation problems.
Leads transmit electricity to the heart from the implantable
defibrillator, which is designed to deliver a life-saving shock
if it detects a dangerous cardiac rhythm.
Hauser's report concluded that his findings were "new and
unexpected." Additional studies are needed to determine the
incidence of these failures and their clinical implications, the
report said.
The newer leads are coated with a material that St. Jude
hopes will reduce the risk of insulation abrasions. According to
Hauser, that does not appear to be the case.
"The results of this study suggest that Optim, a proprietary
copolymer of silicone and polyurethane, does not prevent
critical insulation failures in Riata ST Optim and Durata leads
that are caused by friction with the can or another device," he
said.
Of equal concern, he said, is the fact that these failures
occurred in leads that had only been implanted for four years or
less.
St. Jude said in a statement: "We have only just accessed
the online manuscript and are reviewing the information. We
welcome ongoing discussion and research about the performance of
our products, and believe it is important to consider all of the
available information to understand the clinical performance of
a device. To date, the accumulation of data continues to support
the overall safety and reliability of our Durata leads."
Last year St. Jude recalled its older-model Riata
defibrillator lead amid reports that the silicone coating around
the wires eroded at a higher-than-expected rate.
An article by Hauser published in medical journal
HeartRhythm linked the leads to 20 patient deaths.