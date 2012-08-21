* Cardiologist Hauser releases report on defibrillator leads
By Toni Clarke
Aug 21 Changes that St. Jude Medical Inc
made to its heart defibrillator leads do not protect against
insulation defects that could potentially lead to device failure
and death, according to a report published online on Tuesday in
the medical journal Europace.
The report, by prominent cardiologist Robert Hauser of the
Minneapolis Heart Institute, found that St. Jude's Riata ST
Optim and its newer Durata ICD leads had sometimes failed due to
insulation problems.
Leads transmit electricity to the heart from the implantable
defibrillator, which is designed to deliver a life-saving shock
if it detects a dangerous cardiac rhythm.
Hauser's report concluded that his findings were "new and
unexpected." Additional studies are needed to determine the
incidence of these failures and their clinical implications, the
report said.
Still, the report, which was expected by investors, did not
reveal as many problems as some had anticipated, and St. Jude's
shares rose as much as 1.8 percent in Tuesday trading but later
trimmed those gains to be barely higher.
"The good news is that the anticipation of this article is
behind us and although not a glowing report (frankly, it never
was going to be) it is not horrible, in our opinion," said
Joanne K. Wuensch, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, in a
research report.
St. Jude's shares have been depressed for months amid
concerns the newer models might also have to be withdrawn.
Last week, the FDA said the Durata leads should be the
subject of surveillance studies, sending the company's shares
down more than 4 percent.
The newer leads are coated with a material that St. Jude
hoped would reduce the risk of insulation abrasions. According
to Hauser, that may not be the case.
"The results of this study suggest that Optim, a proprietary
copolymer of silicone and polyurethane, does not prevent
critical insulation failures in Riata ST Optim and Durata leads
that are caused by friction with the can or another device," he
said.
Of equal concern, he said, is the fact that these failures
occurred in leads that had only been implanted for four years or
less.
St. Jude said in a statement: "We have only just accessed
the online manuscript and are reviewing the information. We
welcome ongoing discussion and research about the performance of
our products, and believe it is important to consider all of the
available information to understand the clinical performance of
a device. To date, the accumulation of data continues to support
the overall safety and reliability of our Durata leads."
Last year St. Jude recalled its older-model Riata
defibrillator leads amid reports that the silicone coating
around the wires eroded at a higher-than-expected rate.
An article by Hauser published in medical journal
HeartRhythm linked the leads to 20 patient deaths.
DEFECTS AND DEATH
Hauser and his team searched a database held by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, which records adverse events
associated with a medical device.
The search returned 15 reports for the Riata ST Optim and 37
reports for the Durata leads, which were submitted by St. Jude
based on its analyses of returned leads related to clinical
events that occurred between December 2007 and January 2012.
Four abrasions associated with the Riata ST Optim lead
resulted in high-voltage failures and one death. There were no
deaths associated with the Durata lead.
Hauser said most of the insulation defects were outside-in
abrasions, or those caused by contact with another device or
part of the body. The Optim coating did not provide the abrasion
resistance for which it is intended, he said.
However, he said one Riata ST Optim lead failure and three
Durata lead failures were internal abrasions, which appear to be
similar to the type of abrasions that were reported with the
older, withdrawn leads.
St. Jude said in June that an internal investigation showed
that damage to one of its Durata defibrillator leads was not
caused by the same type of abrasion which forced the recall of
the Riata products.
St. Jude said that data from its own surveillance indicates
that "the overall performance and high reliability of the Durata
lead is comparable to other defibrillation leads on the market."
St. Jude's shares were up five cents, or 0.1 percent, to
$38.22 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Earlier they rose as high as $38.87.