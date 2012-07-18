July 18 St. Jude Medical Inc reported on Wednesday slightly higher quarterly net earnings as a decline in spending offset lower sales in its key cardiac rhythm management market.

Second-quarter net earnings were $244 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $241 million, or 72 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, earnings were 88 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings per share of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)