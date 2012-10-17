BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Q3 excluding items EPS 83 vs Wall St consensus 81
* Sales dipped to $1.33 bln from $1.38 bln a year ago
Oct 17 St. Jude Medical Inc reported weaker quarterly net earnings on Wednesday on restructuring and other charges and weaker sales.
Third-quarter net earnings fell to $176 million, or 56 cents per share, from $227 million, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding restructuring and other charges, earnings were 83 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the consensus estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales dipped to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago.
* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8QOYw) Further company coverage:
* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement