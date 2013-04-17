MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
April 17 St. Jude Medical Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly earnings rose as expenses fell.
First-quarter net earnings were $222 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, compared with $212 million, or 67 cents per diluted share, in the year ago period.
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig