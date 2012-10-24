Oct 24 St. Jude Medical Inc said it
received a Form 483 n otice from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration about its Sylmar, California, manufacturing
plant, where it makes cardiac rhythm management products.
The medical device maker told analysts last week that it
expected to receive the notice.
A Form 483 from the FDA is a notice that lists its concerns
after conducting a quality inspection. It may or may not lead to
a formal warning letter.
The company said in a government filing that it will provide
written responses to the FDA's 11 observations no later than
Nov. 7. St. Jude said it does not expect remediation to have a
material impact on its financial results.
"It is important to note that none of the observations
identified a specific issue regarding the clinical or field
performance of any particular device," the filing said.
"The Sylmar, California, facility will continue to
manufacture cardiac rhythm management devices while the company
works with the FDA to address these observations."
Bernstein Research analyst Derrick Sung said in a note to
clients that he believes the Form 483 will eventually lead to a
warning letter.
"We continue to believe, however, that the near-term impact
to STJ's business is minimal," he added.