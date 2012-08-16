* Recommendations apply to "Riata" leads

* St. Jude shares down 4 percent

Aug 16 Patients implanted with certain heart defibrillators made by St. Jude Medical Inc should have X-rays or other imaging tests to check for abnormalities, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Thursday.

The guidelines apply to products with "Riata" leads, the agency said.

Shares of St. Jude were down $1.54, or 4 percent, at $37.02 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.