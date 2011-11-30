CHICAGO Nov 29 St Jude Medical Inc STJ.N has sent a letter to doctors advising them that its Riata leads that connect implanted defibrillators to the heart have a higher rate of insulation failures than previously reported.

St Jude said in the letter that the Riata and Riata ST leads showed an insulation abrasion incident rate of 0.63 percent over nine years, higher than the 0.47 percent rate it reported a year ago. The estimated failure rate is based on an analysis of product returns and complaints for more than 227,000 Riata leads sold worldwide.

The letter, dated Nov. 28, was posted on St Jude's website. here

The company said in the letter that analyses of returned products could underestimate failures. It also said a single site in Belfast, Ireland, had indicated that 15 percent of Riata leads in 165 patients experienced problems.

St Jude said in the letter that it had reports that two patients had died and one had suffered a serious injury during procedures to remove the leads. It also said it had reports of one additional death and an additional serious injury but that it had determined they were not linked to insulation issues.

The company stopped selling the Riata leads last December.

St Jude recommended that doctors continue to monitor devices and leads in their patients but said removing or replacing the lead was not recommended. (Reporting by Susan Kelly)