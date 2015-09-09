(Adds details, analyst comments, shares)
Sept 9 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc
said Chief Executive Daniel J. Starks would retire in
January and Chief Operating Officer Michael T. Rousseau would
replace him.
Starks, who joined the company in 1998 and was appointed CEO
in May 2004, will become executive chairman, St. Jude Medical
said on Wednesday.
Rousseau joined St. Jude Medical in 1999 and he has led the
company's four product divisions that sell devices for heart and
nervous system.
Rousseau, who turns 60 in December, was named chief
operating officer last year.
Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar said Rousseau was the
"natural successor" to the top position.
St. Jude Medical agreed in July to buy heart device maker
Thoratec Corp for about $3.4 billion.
Investors will be keen to know if Rousseau will focus on
core growth or go for acquisitions, Kumar said.
U.S. medical device makers are consolidating to offset
pricing pressure, with hospitals cutting costs as patients
reduce doctor visits due to rising out-of-pocket costs for care.
St. Jude Medical's shares fell about 2 percent to $69.97 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock
had gained 87 percent since Starks took over as CEO.
