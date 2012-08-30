* Two new product divisions, down from four
Aug 30 St. Jude Medical Inc, a maker of
heart devices, has realigned its product divisions into new
operating units: one for implantable electronic systems and
another for cardiovascular and ablation technologies.
The company, which said it has eliminated about 300 jobs,
expects the changes to reduce pretax operating expenses by $50
million to $60 million annually beginning in 2013.
Previously, St. Jude had four divisions: cardiac rhythm
management, neuromodulation, atrial fibrillation and
cardiovascular.
The company said it will also centralize several
support functions including information technology, human
resources, legal, business development, and many marketing
functions.
As part of the reorganization, three additional executive
officers were named: Donald Zurbay as vice president, finance
and chief financial officer; Rachel Ellingson as vice president,
corporate relations; and Kathleen Chester as vice president,
global regulatory.
"The reorganization we have announced today is part of a
comprehensive plan to accelerate our growth," Daniel Starks, St.
Jude's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in
a statement. "We are focused on reducing costs,
leveraging economies of scale, maintaining the highest level of
quality, and funding our entire portfolio of new growth
drivers."