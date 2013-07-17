UPDATE 1-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
July 17 Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday posted a lower second-quarter net profit, on costs related to the early retirement of debt.
Second-quarter net earnings fell to $115 million, or 40 cents per share, from $244 million, or 78 cents per share, a year before. Net sales declined slightly to $1.40 billion from $1.41 billion a year ago, hurt by unfavorable foreign currency translations.
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.