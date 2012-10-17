BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
NEW YORK Oct 17 St. Jude Medical Inc : * Shares down 3.5 percent in premarket trade
* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8QOYw) Further company coverage:
* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement