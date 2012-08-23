BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Aug 23 St. Jude Medical Inc said its longest-serving board member Thomas Garrett died of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
Garrett, who joined the company in 1979, was an independent director on the board for 34 years.
Garrett advised St. Jude through a number of leadership transitions and legal matters, the company said in a statement.
The company did not say when he died.
The medical device maker faced a setback last week when its heart defibrillators were called for surveillance studies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after reports of defects.
Shares of the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company were down about 1 percent to $37.48 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.