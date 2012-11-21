Nov 21 Shares of St. Jude Medical
tumbled more than 14 percent on Wednesday as an inspection
report from U.S. health regulators raised new safety concerns
about one of the company's leads that are used with implantable
defibrillators, analysts said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released an inspection
report saying that design verification activities in one of St.
Jude's leads, called Durata, were inadequate. Leads are wires
that connect an implantable heart defibrillator to the heart.
St. Jude shares were down $5.08 to $30.63 in midday trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
An earlier generation of Durata, called Riata, was recalled
last year because the insulation wore away, exposing wire
cables, and there have been concerns that Durata may have the
same issues, said Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman.
"The FDA announcement is likely to put further pressure on
St. Jude's US Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator business,"
Roman said in a research note.
"Should the company's entire U.S. ICD (implantable
cardioverter defibrillators) business be implicated, we see the
total revenue at risk at $200 million. Further, there will
likely be substantial costs associated with remediation. In
similar scenarios, it is not uncommon to see remediation costs
exceed $100 million," Roman added.
St. Jude declined to comment, saying its communications with
regulatory agencies are confidential.
During its Oct. 17 earnings call with analysts, St. Jude
management had raised the possibility that it may get a warning
letter from the FDA.
"The new disclosures add a new element of risk given that
the FDA highlighted quality control processes as a concern,"
Roman said.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)