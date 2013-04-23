PARIS, April 23 Semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics said it would grow sales significantly in the second half of the year as the chip market recovers and it introduces new products for motion sensors and imaging.

"We see a good trend in bookings this year so far," said Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti on a conference call on first quarter earnings on Tuesday. "It is pretty broad across regions including Europe, and also across industrial sectors."

"The challenge will be to see if this trend is sustainable or not given the ongoing macroeconomic issues globally. But we expect to see strong sales in the second half largely because of new product launches."

STMicro has predicted that second quarter revenue would rise 3 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It does not give annual revenue guidance. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)