SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 European semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) posted a drop in quarterly revenue and predicted more softness as a gloomy economic outlook weighs on the tech sector.

The latest company to warn of lackluster demand for microchips, STMicro said its revenue in the current fourth quarter would fall about 8 percent compared to the past quarter.

The company, which makes chips for cars, computers, telephones and other consumer products, said net income in the third quarter was $71 million, down from $198 million in the year-ago period.

Non-GAAP earnings per share in the quarter were 9 cents.

Third-quarter revenue was $2.442 billion, down from $2.657 billion in the same quarter last year.

Mobile chip maker ST-Ericsson, a joint venture of Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and STMicroelectronics, posted a third-quarter net loss last week but saw decent demand for its new products and appeared to be making progress on its cost-cutting plan.

That prompted some analysts to say the group had begun to turn a corner and might stop dragging on STMicroelectronics' performance. [ID:nL5E7LJ42B] (Reporting by Noel Randewich)