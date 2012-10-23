BRIEF-Flex to further expand automotive offering
* Flex to further expand automotive offering and customer portfolio through strategic acquisition of AGM Automotive
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 STMicroelectronics NV posted a third-quarter loss on revenue just under analysts' expectations, pressured by weakening global demand and persistent losses at its mobile chip venture with Ericsson .
Europe's top chipmaker predicted its fourth quarter revenue would range from a 5 percent decline to a 2 percent increase, underscoring its struggle to revive growth.
STMicro said on Tuesday it was streamlining manufacturing processes and taking other steps to try and save $150 million annually, adding it will present a "new" strategic plan in December to get the company back on track.
Earlier this month, STMicro and Ericsson said they had hired an adviser to review strategic options for their money-losing venture.
On Tuesday, ST Ericsson reported a third-quarter net loss of $190 million on sales of $359 million, and projected flat sales in the fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the iPhone 5, which uses STMicro's "MEM" chips, to boost its third-quarter sales, but they were cautious on fourth-quarter demand given weak computer sales and macroeconomic uncertainty that could dent demand for the company's chips for cars.
STMicro reported an 11.3 percent year-over-year slide in third-quarter revenue to $2.17 billion, slightly below the $2.19 billion average forecast on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Among its markets, revenue from Asia was largely flat, but rose 5 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa from the previous quarter.
