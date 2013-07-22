CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Eastman Chemical reports quarterly earnings per share $0.79 (Jan 26)
(In Jan. 26 brief, corrects Q4 earnings per share in first bullet to $0.79 from $0.87) Eastman Chemical Co-
July 22 STMicroelectronics posted a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier, as Europe's largest maker of semiconductors struggles with a softening smartphone market and an uncertain home economy.
STMicro, which makes microchips for cars, computers and mobile phones, said smartphone-related demand weakened late in the second quarter, but did not elaborate. The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to remain flat with the second, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
The outlook came as the world's eighth-biggest semiconductor maker by sales reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier and just shy of the $2.07 billion that analysts had expected on average.
"Macro trends remain uncertain," Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said in a statement. "We have seen a progressive improvement in bookings in the second quarter, although, towards the end of the second quarter, we experienced a softening in the smartphone market."
The company recorded a net loss attributable to ST of $152 million in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $75 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
On Monday, STMicro said it expects gross margin of about 33.5 percent in the third quarter, plus or minus 2 percentage points, versus 32.8 percent in the second quarter.
Feb 27 Financial services company Willis Towers Watson named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region.
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the Academy Awards drew 32.9 million U.S. viewers, the smallest audience for the Oscars since 2008, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit on Monday.