PARIS Jan 28 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics is starting off the year with an improved order book and aims to outperform market growth forecasts currently around 4.2 percent, CEO Carlo Bozotti told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, STMicroelectronics posted slightly worse-than-expected quarterly revenue, underscoring how it is losing ground to rivals as orders from its key customer Nokia shrink. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Blaise Robinson)