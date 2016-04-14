Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 14 The board of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics has decided to replace its current chief executive Carlo Bozotti, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
"The process has been launched and there is a short-list of potential successors," the source said. (Reporting by Mathieu Protard; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Marc Joanny)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order