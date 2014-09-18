MILAN, Sept 18 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics is on track to meet its third quarter guidance, the group's CFO Carlo Ferro said on Thursday.

"For us the rule is no news means we're on track to achieve the guidance range we gave for the quarter," Ferro said at a conference.

STM has previously said it is targeting third-quarter revenue growth of 3 percent and a gross margin of 34.4 percent.

